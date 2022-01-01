Britney Spears pregnant with third child

Britney Spears is expecting a baby with Sam Asghari.

The popstar took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of a coffee cup and a bunch of pink carnation flowers.

In the accompanying caption, Britney revealed that she took a pregnancy test after a recent vacation to Hawaii with her fiancé Sam, whom she has been calling her husband in some of her social media posts, and discovered that she is pregnant.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ... I thought 'Geez ... what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said, 'No you're food pregnant silly !!!' So I got a pregnancy test ... and uhhhhh well ... I am having a baby ... 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! If 2 are in there ... I might just loose (sic) it," she wrote.

Britney went on to note that she plans on staying at home a lot in order to avoid the paparazzi. She also candidly discussed her experiences with perinatal depression while she was pregnant with her sons. The star shares Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"It's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression ... I have to say it is absolutely horrible... women didn't talk about it back then ... some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her ... but now women talk about it everyday... thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret...This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love (sic)," the 40-year-old added.

Sam has not yet commented on the happy news.