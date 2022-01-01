Billy Ray Cyrus headed for divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are set to divorce after nearly three decades of marriage.

Editors at TMZ reported on Monday that Tish filed to end the union at a court in Tennessee last week.

The documents cite "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the breakup and also note that the pair haven't lived together for "more than two years".

Tish, 54, has requested the judge "equally distribute all marital assets".

Billy Ray has not yet commented on the news.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker wed Tish in December 1993, with the couple sharing children Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and 22-year-old Noah.

Billy Ray, 60, originally filed for divorce in 2010 but dropped proceedings the following year.

However, Tish kicked off the process once again in 2013, though the pair reconciled a short time later, and the case was officially dismissed in 2017.