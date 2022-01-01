NEWS Wet Leg a dead cert for Number 1, outselling next album by 4:1 Newsdesk Share with :





Wet Leg lead the race for this week’s Number 1 album, currently outselling their closest competition almost 4:1.



The Isle of Wight-born indie group – comprising Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers – who came second in the BBC Sound Of 2022 poll, are now out in front on the midweek Official Albums Chart with their eponymous debut. Wet Leg soars ahead on physical sales and is the UK’s most downloaded album of the week so far, too.



This week’s second-highest new entry could come from Father John Misty, who is on track for a Number 2 debut with his fifth studio album Chloë and the Next 20th Century. The former Fleet Foxes drummer boasts three UK Top 40 albums to date; 2015’s I Love You Honeybear (14), 2017 album Pure Comedy (8) and 2018 LP God’s Favourite Customer (12).



Currently at Number 3 midweek is Jack White, with the first of two solo albums planned for 2022. Fear of the Dawn, Jack’s fourth studio album, is on course to become his fifth Top 10.



Kae Tempest looks set to score their first-ever Top 10 album with The Line is a Curve, currently sitting at Number 4 midweek. The spoken word artist has previously scored Top 40 placings with 2016’s Let Them Eat Chaos (28) and 2019 record The Book of Traps and Lessons (30).



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Camila Cabello is off to a strong start with third album Familia (7), while New York guitarist Joe Santriani could land his seventh UK Top 40 record with The Elephants of Mars (9).



Canadian-American rock group Envy of None eye their first-ever Top 40 entry with their self-titled debut this week (15), as Passenger’s Bird That Flew and Ships That Sailed is on course to become his eighth (27).



Californian rock outfit Pavement look set to return to the Official Albums Chart for the first time in 23 years with a reissue of their 1999 album Terror Twilight (34). Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal features previously-unreleased demos, rarities and a revised tracklisting from the recently-reformed band.



Meanwhile, fellow Cali-formed rockers Papa Roach are on course to score their eighth Top 40 album with Ego Trip at Number 35.



Finally, Tool could see their 2019 album Fear Inoculum re-enter the chart at Number 37 thanks to a five-disc special edition vinyl release. Fear Inoculum peaked at Number 3 upon its initial release.