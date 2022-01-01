Blue confirm first album since 2015, delay UK tour

Blue have announced their first album in seven years, 'Heart and Soul', and delayed their comeback tour.

The boy band - comprising Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa - were due to embark on the 'Heart and Soul Tour' in September with Atomic Kitten.

The reunion shows are to mark two decades since the release of their chart-topping 2001 debut album, 'All Rise'.

However, due to "some very exciting plans to be announced in due course", they've been forced to push the dates back slightly to December.

The special guests for the new dates will be announced and all tickets will remain valid.

The run will now kick off on December 4 at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena and conclude at Newcastle Utilita Arena on December 20.

The 'Breathe Easy' hitmakers have, however, confirmed their first LP since 2015's 'Colours' will arrive on September 9.

A press release teased that the four-piece "have been back together in the studio working on one of their best records yet."

In 2017, Simon, 43, confirmed he and his bandmates were back in the studio.

At the time, Lee, 38, was in 'EastEnders', Duncan, 44, in 'Hollyoaks' and 40-year-old Antony was appearing in an Agatha Christie play, so the boys had limited time to work on the new tunes.

He said then: "We're in the studio. We did the Sunshine Festival in Worcester. We're going to Latvia tomorrow. We're constantly working, at least two or three times a month."

'Heart and Soul' can be pre-ordered now by visiting Blue.lnk.to/preorder and will be available on CD, Vinyl and Cassette, as well as on all digital platforms.

Get your tickets here https://Blue.lnk.to/ticketsnq.

Blue's rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates:

Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December - London The O2

Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P J Live

Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena