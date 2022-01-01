James Bay cancels two US gigs due to viral infection

James Bay has cancelled a pair of shows in the US after being advised not to travel or sing for "another week".

The 'Hold Back The River' hitmaker was due to perform in New York and Los Angeles on April 11 and 13, respectively, but after coming down with a viral infection, doctors have told him not to fly.

James was already forced to abandon his gig in Zermatt, Switzerland last week.

A statement on his social media pages read: "Hey everyone, today I should be flying to America for two solo shows in NY and LA.

"Having not been out to play in the states since 2019 I've been so excited about coming back to play these shows.

"Sadly the virus I caught that stopped me doing the Zermatt show on Wednesday got worse instead of better.

"The doc has advised me not to travel or sing for another week."

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter admitted it's with a "heavy" heart that he has to axe more performances.

Apologising to his fans across the pond, he added: "I'm so sorry to anyone planning to be at these two US shows.

"I know I can't help catching this thing but the feeling that I'm letting a lot of people down is heavy.

"I hate cancelling shows and until now have rarely ever had to.

"I cannot wait to perform in NY and LA again. Miss you guys. Be safe and I hope I can see you soon.

"J x

"PS all tickets refundable at point of purchase."

A previous statement regarding the 'Zermatt Unplugged' concert on April 6 read: “Having felt unwell for the last 24 hours, I’ve unfortunately just been told by a doctor I have a viral infection. Luckily it’s not covid. But it has left me unable to sing and sadly this means I won’t be able to perform in Switzerland this evening. Sorry to anyone that was hoping to see my show at Zermatt Unplugged. It was going to be my second time performing here. I absolutely loved it the first time and was so excited to be back. I’m so sorry to have to let everyone down.”