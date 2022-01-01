Ozzy Osbourne finishes work on new album

Ozzy Osbourne has completed work on his new album.



The heavy metal rocker took to Instagram on Sunday to update fans on the follow up to his 2020 release, Ordinary Man.



"I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records," the 73-year-old wrote alongside a photo of himself in religious garb. "I'll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."



Last year, producer and guitarist Andrew Watt explained in an interview that he was playing guitar on the record, and that Metallica's Robert Trujillo was on bass, and Chad Smith and Taylor Hawkins were sharing drumming duties.



Sadly, Foo Fighters star Taylor passed away suddenly at the age of 50 last month.