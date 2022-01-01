Jimmy Barnes leads tributes to The Saints' Chris Bailey

Jimmy Barnes has led tributes to late rock musician Chris Bailey.



The punk rock icon's death was confirmed via a statement posted on the band's Facebook page over the weekend. No cause of death was given.



Following the announcement, Jimmy took to Twitter to honour the Australian star.



"One of the greatest songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk," he wrote. "He was a master of words and helped tell our story. RIP Chris Bailey."



In addition, Guns N' Roses rocker Duff McKagan paid tribute by referencing lyrics to The Saints' song, Know Your Product.



"Rest In Peace Chris Bailey. 21 years is a long, long time-to be in this prison when there ain't no crime. Saints forever!" he posted.



And Bailey's bandmate Ed Kuepper shared an emotional message to his personal Twitter account shortly after the sad news was announced.



"Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend," he began. "Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership."



Ed continued, "I couldn't have hoped for a better singer. My deepest condolences to his wife Elisabet, his sisters Margaret, Carol, and Maureen and the rest of his family and loved ones."