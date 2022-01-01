Jade Thirlwall pays emotional tribute to Little Mix bandmates on first night of tour

Jade Thirlwall paid an emotional tribute to her Little Mix bandmates on the opening night of their 'Confetti Tour'.

The chart-topping girl group - completed by Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - kicked off the last jaunt before their hiatus with a pair of shows at Belfast's SSE Arena at the weekend.

And the 29-year-old pop star gushed over her bandmates and insisted that "no matter what", they will always be her family.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, “Little Mix 2011-Forever” was displayed on a screen behind them as she told the crowd: “We wouldn’t have got where we are today if it wasn’t for the love we have for each other.

"We have been through absolutely everything together.

“We have cried together. We have laughed together. We have seen each other naked. We really are the best of friends.

“We are family now and that is going to remain forever and ever, no matter what.”

Jade recently admitted it will be "very emotional" wrapping Little Mix's last tour before their extended break.

The 'No More Sad Songs' singer admitted she was feeling "nervous" about returning to the stage for the trio's first run since 2019's 'LM5: The Tour'.

Speaking on Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever podcast on BBC Sounds, she confessed: “I am a bit nervous. It has been so long since I have been on a stage.

“I feel I am a bit?.?.?. not out of shape, but we love to throw the kitchen sink in. We love a dance routine.”

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' hitmaker went on to admit that while emotions will be high when the girls play the last date at London's The O2 arena on May 14, she accepts that "change has to happen in life".

She added: “It is a weird phase of such a huge phase of my life. I’m sure the last night of the tour will be very emotional.

“Change has to happen in life, you have to embrace it and make those moves.”

Little Mix have insisted their break will not mark a permanent end of the group.

The hiatus was announced after Jesy Nelson quit the girl group in 2020, citing her mental health as the reason for leaving.

The singer went on to launch her solo career with her debut single, 'Boyz', released in October 2021.