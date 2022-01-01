NEWS

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish win big at Kids' Choice Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish won multiple awards at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.

The Drivers License singer won two prizes across TV and music categories, with her taking home the Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Favorite Breakout Artist.

Meanwhile, Eilish won both Favorite Album and Favorite Song for her hit Happier Than Ever, Adele was voted Favorite Global Music Star, and Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were named favourite male and female artists.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were also responsible for multiple awards, with the box office smash hit film winning Favorite Movie as well as Favorite Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya.

The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.



The main list of winners is as follows:



Favorite Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune

Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Favorite Animated Movie: Encanto

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson - Sing 2

Favorite Kids TV Show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favorite Family TV Show: iCarly

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove - iCarly

Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Favorite Reality Show: America's Got Talent

Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Music Group: BTS

Favorite Breakout Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Global Music Star: Adele

Favorite Music Collaboration: Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

Favorite Song: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Favorite Album: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Favorite Social Music Star: Dixie D'Amelio

Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast

Favorite Female Creator: Charli D'Amelio

Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim

Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady

Favorite Video Game: Minecraft

