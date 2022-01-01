Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish win big at Kids' Choice Awards

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish won multiple awards at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.



The Drivers License singer won two prizes across TV and music categories, with her taking home the Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Favorite Breakout Artist.



Meanwhile, Eilish won both Favorite Album and Favorite Song for her hit Happier Than Ever, Adele was voted Favorite Global Music Star, and Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were named favourite male and female artists.



High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were also responsible for multiple awards, with the box office smash hit film winning Favorite Movie as well as Favorite Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya.



The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.







The main list of winners is as follows:







Favorite Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home



Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune



Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home



Favorite Animated Movie: Encanto



Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson - Sing 2



Favorite Kids TV Show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Favorite Family TV Show: iCarly



Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series



Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove - iCarly



Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston - Loki



Favorite Reality Show: America's Got Talent



Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants



Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande



Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran



Favorite Music Group: BTS



Favorite Breakout Artist: Olivia Rodrigo



Favorite Global Music Star: Adele



Favorite Music Collaboration: Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber



Favorite Song: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish



Favorite Album: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish



Favorite Social Music Star: Dixie D'Amelio



Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast



Favorite Female Creator: Charli D'Amelio



Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim



Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady



Favorite Video Game: Minecraft