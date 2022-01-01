Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish win big at Kids' Choice Awards

- ARTISTS
Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish won multiple awards at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday.
The Drivers License singer won two prizes across TV and music categories, with her taking home the Favorite Female TV Star (Kids) for her role in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Favorite Breakout Artist.
Meanwhile, Eilish won both Favorite Album and Favorite Song for her hit Happier Than Ever, Adele was voted Favorite Global Music Star, and Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande were named favourite male and female artists.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, iCarly, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were also responsible for multiple awards, with the box office smash hit film winning Favorite Movie as well as Favorite Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya.
The 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski, took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The main list of winners is as follows:
Favorite Movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home
Favorite Movie Actress: Zendaya - Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune
Favorite Movie Actor: Tom Holland - Spider-Man: No Way Home
Favorite Animated Movie: Encanto
Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie: Scarlett Johansson - Sing 2
Favorite Kids TV Show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favorite Family TV Show: iCarly
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett - High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Favorite Female TV Star (Family): Miranda Cosgrove - iCarly
Favorite Male TV Star (Family): Tom Hiddleston - Loki
Favorite Reality Show: America's Got Talent
Favorite Cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite Male Artist: Ed Sheeran
Favorite Music Group: BTS
Favorite Breakout Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Global Music Star: Adele
Favorite Music Collaboration: Stay - The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
Favorite Song: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Favorite Album: Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Favorite Social Music Star: Dixie D'Amelio
Favorite Male Creator: MrBeast
Favorite Female Creator: Charli D'Amelio
Favorite Female Sports Star: Chloe Kim
Favorite Male Sports Star: Tom Brady
Favorite Video Game: Minecraft