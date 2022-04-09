The Saints' Chris Bailey dead at 65

The Saints' Chris Bailey has died, at the age of 65.



The Australian rocker sadly passed away on Saturday (09.04.22), and tributes have poured in for the late musician.



A Facebook statement by the punk rock band read: "It is with great pain in our hearts that we have to inform you about the passing of Chris Bailey, singer and songwriter of The Saints, on April the 9th 2022.



Chris lived a life of poetry and music and stranded on a Saturday night.



Family and friends."



A cause of death is not known at this time.



His ex-bandmate Ed Kuepper wrote: “Very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership.”



The frontman was born in Kenya to Irish parents and spent seven years of his life in Belfast, before moving to Brisbane, Australia.



There, he would meet Ed and drummer Ivor Hay at school and they formed Kid Galahad and the Eternals in 1973.



A year later, they switched the band name to The Saints and Ivor became the bassist following the arrival of drummer Jeffrey Wegner.



However, the sticksman quit in 1975 and Ivor once again resumed his role as drummer, while Kym Bradshaw became bass player.



A year later, the group had their first hit with 1976's ‘(I’m) Stranded’, which is one of the most influential punk records, released ahead of vinyl debuts by the Sex Pistols, Buzzcocks, The Damned and The Clash.



The band released 14 studio albums, the most recent being 2012's 'King of the Sun'.



The Saints were inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame in 2001.



Among those to pay tribute to Chris is Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, who wrote: "Rest In Peace Chris Bailey. 21 years is a long, long time-to be in this prison when there ain't no crime. Saints forever! (sic)"



Warren Ellis of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said: "Chris Bailey. One of the best singers. The Saints one of the best bands. Vale and thank you Chris."