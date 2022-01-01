Carrie Underwood in tears after fans donate in honour of late dog

Carrie Underwood "immediately started crying" after she learned fans raised money in honour of her late dog.

The country music star took to Instagram earlier the month to announce that her "sweet" pet Ace had passed away.

On Saturday, moderators of a fan account revealed they had raised over $4,000 (£3,000) to donate to the C.A.T.S. Foundation in Ace's honour.

Carrie founded the C.A.T.S. Foundation in 2009 to serve her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, with the organisation leaders promoting "the importance of spay and neutering, pet adoption, and general pet welfare".

In response to the donation message, Carrie shared, "When I read this, I immediately started crying... Thank you on behalf of Ace and all the little furry babies that you are helping!"