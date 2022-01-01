Jack White marries girlfriend onstage during concert

Jack White wed musician Olivia Jean during a concert in Detroit, Michigan on Friday night.

Amidst his set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, the White Stripes frontman paused the gig and popped the question to his girlfriend as part of a performance of Hotel Yorba.

"I've got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?" he asked, with Jean accepting.

Later, the happy couple returned to the stage for a wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the 46-year-old's business partner, Ben Swank.

White has not yet commented further on the seemingly impromptu nuptials. However, Jean took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap from the concert.

"Life is beautiful. I love you Jack," she wrote.

Jack was married to Meg White from 1996 until 2000, and to Karen Elson - the mother of his two children - between 2005 and 2013.