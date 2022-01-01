NEWS Allison Ponthier: 'Autopilot’ is about my huge phobia of driving Newsdesk Share with :





Allison Ponthier joined Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1 this weekend to discuss her brand-new single 'Autopilot'.



Allison Ponthier Tells Apple Music About The Contrast Between Her New EP And Her Debut…

So I think my first EP, "Faking My Own Death", was a lot about my discovery of myself. It was a lot about coming out. I think ‘Cowboy’, my first song, was very much about me feeling like I didn't really belong in one box or another and it was ultimately my coming out story. So there was a lot of songs about identity. This upcoming EP is I think more fun, more joyful. Me getting to know myself in a more fun and celebratory way.



Allison Ponthier Tells Apple Music About Her New Single 'Autopilot'



‘Autopilot’, for example, is about my huge phobia of driving. I guess the stereotype that gay people can't drive only true for me because I'm 26 years old and I don't have a license. But it's about a lot of things. It's about breaking cycles. Which is funny, because "Faking My Own Death" is about always wanting to change and wanting to break cycles. And I think that it's fun to explore things about yourself that... Everyone wants to write the song that's like, "I'm doing great now. I'm doing awesome."