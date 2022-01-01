Wallice will be releasing her EP '90s American Superstar' next month.



The 'Wisdom Teeth' musician will be dropping it on 8 May, which is "about a fictional relationship".



the 22-year-old pop star said in a YouTube video:“‘90s American Superstar’ is about a fictional relationship in which my partner is showing very LA ‘dating a musician’ type behaviour.”



Wallice feels the "chorus makes it a break up song" but it is also a "diss track" and brimming with "emotions".



The chorus makes a breakup song, and the verses make it a diss track.”“The first verse has six ‘90s movie references, and looks inwards at a breakup and what I did wrong. The second verse is blaming the other person – so it’s kind of a rollercoaster of emotions.”



The 'Hey Michael' singer says the extended play is a concept record that looks “into the celebrity life that lots of musicians and the LA entertainment industry crowd seeks. It’s fun to think about, ‘what if I was famous? and how fame can change people. Especially since I grew up in LA– I love it here, but it’s a strange place and it can feel like everyone is just looking for their big break.”



She added: “To me, the EP plays with that perspective and the way people think about that dream. By exploring the idea of fame, I think the EP is a fun way of saying everyone is human. We all have aspirations, bad qualities and egos, but even if you’re famous (which by the way– I’m not in any way), that doesn’t make you better or worse than someone who isn’t. ”