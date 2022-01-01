NEWS It’s Jack Harlow v Harry Styles for UK Number 1 this week Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Jack Harlow and Harry Styles have entered a very tight battle for Number 1 in the UK this week.



Louisiana rapper Jack is currently leading the charge at Number 1 with First Class (which samples Fergie’s Glamorous), which would become his first-ever chart-topper here. But with a week left, it’s still all to play for.



Can Harry and the record-setting As It Was close the gap? Keep your eyes peeled on OfficialCharts.com for all the updates.



Pink Floyd are on track to make a startling return to the Official Charts. Hey, Hey, Rise Up! featuring Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk could debut at Number 5. It would be the band’s first UK Top 10 single in 43 years - since Another Brick Wall hit Number 1 in 1979.



David Guetta, Ella Henderson and Becky Hill could also be on track for a Top 20 debut, with their collaborative single Crazy What Love Can Do currently at Number 16.