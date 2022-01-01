Normani refuses to rush her album release

Normani won't release her new album until she feels ready.

The 25-year-old singer shot to fame as part of Fifth Harmony and although she's been teasing her solo album for a couple of years, she's always been determined to take her time.

Normani - who enjoyed chart success with her 2019 single 'Motivation' - explained: "Everybody says, 'Oh, well, she should've dropped her album during 'Motivation', which to everybody from an outside perspective seemed like the perfect time. But for me, I was just coming out of the group and I needed to figure out what I wanted my sound to sound like."

Normani explained that by taking her time, she's been able to work out what's important to her.

She told the 'Today' show: "I needed to figure out what I wanted to talk about and what was important to me. And I've had the time to do that. So this will really be an introduction to who I really am."

Earlier this month, Normani revealed she always felt "very overlooked" in Fifth Harmony.

The singer starred in the chart-topping girl group alongside Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello - but she admits it wasn't easy being the "only black girl".

She shared: "For someone that's always felt very overlooked and being the only black girl in a group, mentally was a lot for me. There were times that I didn't feel seen, and felt unimportant, and my vocal ability wasn't just as amazing.

"To come out of that, speaks to, I feel, my resilience, but also the people that have been riding with me since day one. I'm just so grateful for it."