The Weeknd leads nominees at the Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd leads the list of nominees for this year's Billboard Music Awards.

The 32-year-old star is a finalist in 17 categories in total, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, while his collaboration with Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears (Remix)', is in the running for six gongs.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat is the leading female finalist, having been nominated for 14 awards.

The chart-topping rap star is a finalist for some of the most prestigious accolades, including Top Artist and Top Female Artist.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - and Olivia Rodrigo have all received 13 nominations each.

Justin, 28, has already won 21 Billboard Music Awards during his career, meaning that he's the third-most decorated artist in the history of the event.

However, the rankings could change this year, as both Drake and Taylor Swift - who are currently ahead of Justin on the list - have also received multiple nominations for the upcoming awards show, which is being held in Las Vegas on May 15.

Other big-name nominees include Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, both of whom have been nominated for nine awards each.

Ed, 31, is in contention for the Top Male Artist gong, alongside Drake, Justin, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.

Dua, on the other hand, faces competition from Taylor, Olivia, Adele and Doja Cat for the Top Female Artist prize.

BTS, Giveon and Taylor have all been nominated for seven awards in total.

Taylor, 32, is already the most decorated female artist of all time at the Billboard Music Awards and she'll be hoping to add to her list of achievements at next month's show.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker is actually a finalist for the Top Artist gong for a record-extending eighth time, while she's also in the running for the Top Country Artist accolade.

Select list of nominees:

Top Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global Artist:

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour:

Eagles

Genesis

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

Harry Styles

The Rolling Stones

Top RnB Artist:

Doja Cat

Giveon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top RnB Male Artist:

Giveon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top RnB Female Artist:

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top RnB Tour:

Bruno Mars

Omarion and Bow Wow

Usher

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

J. Cole

Lil Baby

Omarion and Bow Wow

Top Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Top Rock Artist:

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Genesis

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist:

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist:

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group:

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour:

Bad Bunny

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin

Los Bukis

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiesto

Top Christian Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King and Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist:

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack:

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top RnB Album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*** Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album:

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album:

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album:

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rufus Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album:

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album:

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music and Upperroom, move your heart.

Ye, Donda

Top Hot 100 Song:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song:

BTS, Butter

BTS, Permission to Dance

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and GIVEON, Peaches

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global Song:

BTS, Butter

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Gayle, abcdefu

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top RnB Song:

Doja Cat and The Weeknd, You Right

Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Peaches

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber and Tems, Essence