The Weeknd leads nominees at the Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd leads the list of nominees for this year's Billboard Music Awards.
The 32-year-old star is a finalist in 17 categories in total, including Top Artist and Top Male Artist, while his collaboration with Ariana Grande, 'Save Your Tears (Remix)', is in the running for six gongs.
Elsewhere, Doja Cat is the leading female finalist, having been nominated for 14 awards.
The chart-topping rap star is a finalist for some of the most prestigious accolades, including Top Artist and Top Female Artist.
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Kanye West - who legally changed his name to Ye last year - and Olivia Rodrigo have all received 13 nominations each.
Justin, 28, has already won 21 Billboard Music Awards during his career, meaning that he's the third-most decorated artist in the history of the event.
However, the rankings could change this year, as both Drake and Taylor Swift - who are currently ahead of Justin on the list - have also received multiple nominations for the upcoming awards show, which is being held in Las Vegas on May 15.
Other big-name nominees include Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, both of whom have been nominated for nine awards each.
Ed, 31, is in contention for the Top Male Artist gong, alongside Drake, Justin, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.
Dua, on the other hand, faces competition from Taylor, Olivia, Adele and Doja Cat for the Top Female Artist prize.
BTS, Giveon and Taylor have all been nominated for seven awards in total.
Taylor, 32, is already the most decorated female artist of all time at the Billboard Music Awards and she'll be hoping to add to her list of achievements at next month's show.
The 'Blank Space' hitmaker is actually a finalist for the Top Artist gong for a record-extending eighth time, while she's also in the running for the Top Country Artist accolade.
Select list of nominees:
Top Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist:
Adele
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global Artist:
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour:
Eagles
Genesis
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
Harry Styles
The Rolling Stones
Top RnB Artist:
Doja Cat
Giveon
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top RnB Male Artist:
Giveon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top RnB Female Artist:
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top RnB Tour:
Bruno Mars
Omarion and Bow Wow
Usher
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
J. Cole
Lil Baby
Omarion and Bow Wow
Top Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour:
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Top Rock Artist:
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Genesis
Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Male Artist:
Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist:
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group:
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour:
Bad Bunny
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Los Bukis
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiesto
Top Christian Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for King and Country
Lauren Daigle
Ye
Top Gospel Artist:
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Ye
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack:
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Top RnB Album:
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album:
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*** Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album:
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album:
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
Top Latin Album:
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, Jose
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo
Karol G, KG0516
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, Caprisongs
Illenium, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
Rufus Du Sol, Surrender
Top Christian Album:
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
Ye, Donda
Top Gospel Album:
CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music and Upperroom, move your heart.
Ye, Donda
Top Hot 100 Song:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Selling Song:
BTS, Butter
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Radio Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Collaboration:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and GIVEON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global 200 Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global Song:
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Viral Song:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top RnB Song:
Doja Cat and The Weeknd, You Right
Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, Peaches
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber and Tems, Essence