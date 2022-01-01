Kelle Bryan is open to Eternal reunion

Kelle Bryan won’t rule out an Eternal reunion.

The 46-year-old star has no interest to return to a solo career because she’s busy with her work as Martine Deveraux on ‘Hollyoaks’ but she’d be open to the idea of working with Louise Redknapp and sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett again.

Asked if she’d consider going back to music, she said: “No. I say that but there is lots of talk about Eternal getting back together for a reunion.

“We had our 25th anniversary the other week, which is just crazy.

“I’d never say no to that, there are always conversations about it and I’d be up for that as long as it was at the right time.

“But not as a solo artist.”

Kelle is also keen to do a stint in theatre but her schedule won’t allow it for now.

She added: “I would love to do musical theatre but my career at the moment is on television and I’m a series regular. Soap life is full-on.”

After Eternal split, Kelle was keen to return to acting but admitted getting her breakthrough was difficult at first because the band “obliterated” everything else in her resume.

She said: “Finding the confidence was key. Not a lot of people know I was an actor before I was a singer.

“I’d done that before I was in Eternal, but that didn’t matter because the band obliterated everything I’d ever done.

“I’d walk into a room and I’d only ever be Kelle from Eternal.

“It was daunting but I was willing and I think that’s what gave me credibility with casting directors.

“I showed I wasn’t just looking for a leg up because I’d had profile from another part of the industry.”