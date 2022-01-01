Chris Brown confirms he's a father of three

Chris Brown has confirmed that he welcomed his third child earlier this year.

Fans first suspected that model Diamond Brown was pregnant with the singer's baby back in December, and the speculation ramped up further when she gave birth to a girl named Lovely Symphani Brown on 7 January.

The Turn Up the Music hitmaker seemingly confirmed the rumours in February when he liked a post on Instagram in which Diamond celebrated her daughter being a month old.

On Thursday, Diamond shared a photo of Lovely wearing a red Gucci onesie and sitting beside a "three months" plaque. On Friday morning, Chris confirmed he was the father by posting the same image on his Instagram Stories with multiple red love heart emojis.

Chris and Diamond reportedly started seeing each other on and off three years ago but have never declared themselves a couple publicly.

The 32-year-old has two other children - he shares a seven-year-old daughter named Royalty with Nia Guzman and a two-year-old son named Aeko with Ammika Harris.