The Weeknd and Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
The Weeknd and Doja Cat are the top contenders at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The Blinding Lights hitmaker has received 17 nominations on this year's shortlist, in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Artist, while his Ariana Grande collaboration, Save Your Tears (Remix), received nine nods on its own.
Doja Cat followed closely behind with 14, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, followed by Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo with 13.
In addition to The Weeknd and Doja Cat, the coveted Top Artist category features Drake, Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.
Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Drake also appear together in the Top Billboard 200 Album shortlist for Planet Her, Sour and Certified Lover Boy, respectively, alongside Adele for 30 and country singer Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album.
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist:
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid LAROI
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist:
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist:
BTS
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour:
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Top R&B Artist:
Doja Cat
Giveon
Silk Sonic
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Giveon
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top Rap Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Top Rap Male Artist:
Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Rock Artist:
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Maneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Top Soundtrack:
Arcane League of Legends
Encanto
In The Heights
Sing 2
tick, tick…BOOM!
Top R&B Album:
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Top Rap Album:
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Ye, Donda
Top Country Album:
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Rock Album:
AJR, OK Orchestra
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Streaming Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Selling Song:
BTS, Butter
BTS, Permission to Dance
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Radio Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Collaboration:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON, Peaches
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global 200 Song:
Dua Lipa, Levitating
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song:
BTS, Butter
Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears
Top Viral Song:
Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
Gayle, abcdefu
Glass Animals, Heat Waves
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top R&B Song:
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches
Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence
Top Rap Song:
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
Polo G, Rapstar
Top Country Song:
Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
Luke Combs, Forever After All
Walker Hayes, Fancy Like
Top Rock Song:
Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)
Imagine Dragons, Follow You
Maneskin, Beggin’
The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix
Farruko, Pepas
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
Tiësto, The Business
Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps