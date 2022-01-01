The Weeknd and Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd and Doja Cat are the top contenders at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker has received 17 nominations on this year's shortlist, in categories including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Artist, while his Ariana Grande collaboration, Save Your Tears (Remix), received nine nods on its own.

Doja Cat followed closely behind with 14, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Planet Her, followed by Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and Olivia Rodrigo with 13.

In addition to The Weeknd and Doja Cat, the coveted Top Artist category features Drake, Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift.

Doja Cat, Rodrigo and Drake also appear together in the Top Billboard 200 Album shortlist for Planet Her, Sour and Certified Lover Boy, respectively, alongside Adele for 30 and country singer Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 15 May.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist:

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour:

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist:

Doja Cat

Giveon

Silk Sonic

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Giveon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist:

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Rock Artist:

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Maneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack:

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Giveon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic, An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album:

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album:

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song:

BTS, Butter

BTS, Permission to Dance

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVEON, Peaches

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song:

Dua Lipa, Levitating

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song:

BTS, Butter

Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits

Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song:

Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More

Gayle, abcdefu

Glass Animals, Heat Waves

Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top R&B Song:

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right

Giveon, Heartbreak Anniversary

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Peaches

Silk Sonic, Leave The Door Open

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

Top Rap Song:

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby

Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean

Polo G, Rapstar

Top Country Song:

Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn’t Love You

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt

Luke Combs, Forever After All

Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Rock Song:

Coldplay X BTS, My Universe

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Imagine Dragons, Follow You

Maneskin, Beggin’

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart – PNAU Remix

Farruko, Pepas

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You

Tiësto, The Business

Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps