Samm Henshaw is “excited” to headline Meantime presents Record Store Day Live.

The ‘Still Broke’ musician thinks the event - which he is co-headlining with Hak Baker at the Meantime Brewery in Greenwich- is going to be “a lot of fun” and really loves that the performance is for a “great cause”, both the promotion of albums and the charity War Child and their appeal to help the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and Yemen.

About being one of the main attractions of the event on Saturday (09.04.22 the 28-year-old singer-songwriter told BANG Showbiz exclusively: “I’m super excited, genuinely. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s always fun to be able to do shows and you know, being able to do a show for such a great cause as well.”

Samm is particularly looking forward to it as he has “always loved albums” and the many forms they come in.

He said: “Personally, I’ve always loved albums. I’ve always loved listening to albums as full bodies of work and always growing up, kind of the idea of like, vinyl records and stuff.”

The ‘Chicken Wings’ singer shouted out ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ by Lauryn Hill and ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ as two of his all time favourite records as Samm believes that the hip-hop genre “can do a lot of things that a lot of other genres can’t,” before detailing how they both have an “amazing blend of soul music, hip-hop and just storytelling.”

Samm also highlighted the necessity for “collaboration” to being successful in the music industry.

He said: “I feel like collaboration is extremely important. It’s like no one can do everything on their own.”

Sam added: “I think in life, you have to have people around, you have to encounter people, you learn off of people. There’s no way we can do everything on our own. So as much as enjoying it, I also think its necessary.”

One of his most high profile collabs is with his Maverick Sabre, who he has creating music with for "really quite a while."

Of how they came together on the song ‘It Won’t Change’, Samm said: “Mav is just a friend and Mav is someone I’ve been working with a for a really, for quite awhile.”

Sam explained: “He was sort of my point of call for that moment on that song. He comes through and sings it and I was like, ‘You sound very, I don’t want to sing this. You stay on the song.’ We just never took him off the song. And so, you know, it was very organic.”

The event’s organisers - which is being hosted by BBC Music Introducing Jess Iszatt - enthused about their “long-standing connection to music” and their pairing up with the war relief effort to create a beer fit for a festival.

Joshua Smith, the brewery’s marketing manager said: "Meantime has a long-standing connection to music, from the early days of the Beer Box outside the O2 arena to its recent work with South London jazz musician Moses Boyd.

Beer and music have gone hand-in-hand for thousands of years so it's only natural that the brewery will unveil the Official Beer of Record Store Day to help celebrate the special occasion of Record Store Day Live.

This year's Record Store Day beer is called B-Side, dubbed a 'No Coast IPA' as it includes modern hop varieties from the USA, UK and Germany, making it a truly global style. At 4.8% ABV, the beer will be available exclusively at Record Store Day Live on draught and in 440ml cans via the brewery's online store. All profit from the cans will also be donated to War Child."

Donate to War Child's Unlock a Generation appeal and until 31 May 2022 the UK government will double your donation to keep children – in particular young girls - in Yemen out of child labour and early marriage, and in school for a better, safer future, while supporting War Child's emergency response work in places like Ukraine. Simply make a donation via the website now.