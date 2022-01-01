Tom Ogden "wasn't very happy" in Blossoms before lockdown.

The 28-year-old singer - who shot to fame back in 2014 as lead singer of the indie pop band along with Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - admitted that despite playing to a packed stadium in their hometown of Stockport in summer 2019, he "lost sight" of enjoying things.

He said: "There was a period before lockdown where I wasn’t very happy with what we were doing. We played at Edgeley Park in the summer of 2019 and, frankly, I didn’t enjoy it. “I had a bit of imposter syndrome. I was comparing myself to everyone and I just wanted everything to be perfect. I really lost sight of living in the moment and enjoying it."

However, Tom went on to claim that the band has such an "affinity" with the Greater Manchester town and noted that the band want to play in a "huge f****** field" there as they now see "no limit" to possibilities.

He said: "We’ve got such an affinity with Stockport. The next step would be a show in a huge f****** field somewhere there. We don’t see a limit to what we can achieve."

The 'Your Girlfriend' hitmakers have so far scored two number one albums and one top five and are set to release 'Ribbon Around The Bomb' later this month and Tom went on to explain that lockdown gave him the chance to think about who he is.

Asked if the album feels like a moment of maturing for the band, he told NME: "Definitely. Your life changes a lot – especially in these last few years. The lockdown gave me a chance to think about who I am and how I got here."

'Ribbon Around the Bomb' is set to be released April 29.