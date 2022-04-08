Nerina Pallot's new album inspired by her 'cluelessness'

Nerina Pallot's new album was inspired by her "clueless" nature.



The 47-year-old singer-songwriter - who released her first album back in 2001 - is poised to release her seventh record 'I Don't Know What I'm Doing' in June will and admitted that as a wife, mother and businesswoman she often feels "clueless" and is celebrating that in her new album.



She said: "I've been doing this for over twenty years now and this is my seventh album. Supposedly I am an adult, a mother, a wife, a small business owner - and literally most days I feel clueless in a good way. It's good to be alive, doing the thing I love, feeling like every time I write a song it's the first time I've done it and that I'm still terrified just before I go on stage. Cluelessness is possibly one of the most underrated attributes in a human and I thought I'd make an album to celebrate that."



The 'Everybody's Gone to War' singer - who is married to record producer Andy Chatterley and has 11-year-old son Wolfgang Amadeus with him - went on to explain that her upcoming album was done mostly remotely due to COVID-19 and claimed that her industry was "most egregiously impacted by the pandemic."



She added: "A large part of the work was done remotely during the pandemic - and then when we were able to play together again it was magical. Ours was one of the industries most egregiously impacted by the pandemic - and since then, I don't think any of us have taken playing music in person together for granted ever again. If this is a pandemic album - as so many are currently - let this be one that celebrates loads of musicians being together, doing the thing we love most."



The lead single of the album is 'Cold Places' and was released on Friday (08.04.22) and Nerina will also tour the UK in October to support the album.



'I Don't Know What I'm Doing' is set for release Friday June 17th on digital, CD, vinyl, and cassette and is available to pre-order now from her official website.



Tickets for the UK tour go on sale Monday 11th April at https://nerinapallot.com/



Stream 'Cold Places' at https://ingrv.es/cold-places-res-1