Camila Cabello references Fifth Harmony split on new album

Camila Cabello references her split from Fifth Harmony on her new album Familia.



In Psychofreak, the third song on the new album, which was released on Friday, Camila makes a reference to her departure from the girl group in late 2016.



"Sorry, couldn't focus on the movie/Everybody says they miss the old me," she sings. "I've been on this ride since I was fifteen/I don't blame the girls for how it went down."



The Havana singer confirmed to Reuters that she was referring to her former bandmates with the lyrics and explained her intention behind Psychofreak.



"That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up, like, my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry," she told the news agency.



While Camila has had limited contact with Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui since the split, she said their communication has been generally positive.



"We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff," she said. "I'm, like, in a really good place with them."



The Work From Home hitmakers announced that Camila, 25, had left the group in December 2016, and they continued as a four-piece until they went on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018.



Psychofreak, which features Willow Smith, was released as the third single off Familia on Friday.



"Psychofreak is my Top 3 favorite song on the album," Camila wrote about the song on Instagram this week. "Pleasure to collaborate with somebody I respect so much as an artist and as a person. @willowsmith let’s get it."