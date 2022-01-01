Jennifer Lopez sparks Ben Affleck engagement rumours

Jennifer Lopez has sparked speculation that she's engaged to Ben Affleck once again.



The music superstar was snapped by photographers sporting a huge sparkler on her left ring finger as she was furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter Emme in Culver City, California earlier this week. In the photos, which were first published by TMZ on Thursday, she can be seen wearing a floral maxi dress and sunglasses on the shopping trip.



Neither Jennifer nor Good Will Hunting star Ben has addressed the speculation.



The A-list stars were originally engaged between November 2002 and January 2004. They confirmed in July last year that they had rekindled their relationship following months of speculation.



Discussing their reunion with People magazine in February, Jennifer said, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."



She admitted that they "had a little bit of fear" when they reconnected last year because they "got a little trampled" by the media circus which surrounded them the first time.



Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, between 2005 and 2018. Meanwhile, Jennifer was married to her third husband Marc Anthony, the father of her twins Max and Emme, between 2004 and 2014. She was also engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez between 2019 and early 2021.