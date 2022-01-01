Tom Fletcher was once insulted about his voice by Rod Stewart .

The 36-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as lead singer of boy band McFly alongside Dougie Poynter, Harry Judd and Danny Jones in the early 2000s - revealed that rock legend Rod had been on the phone to Danny suggesting that he should take over as frontman without realising he was on loudspeaker.

Tom said: "He was on loud speaker and didn’t know. He was telling Danny he should have sung all the songs because his voice is way better than mine, and I was like, 'Hi Rod, I'm here.' It was an awful moment!"

The 'All About You' hitmaker - who is married to 'I'm a Celebrity' winner Giovanna Fletcher, 37, and has sons Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and three-year-old Max with her - has reunited with his band for a comeback album and while he remained tight lipped about much of the project, revealed that it should be released by the end of 2023.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, he added: "We started it last summer and hope to get it released by the end of the year. I don’t want to give too much away but it’s very band-y again, which is nice. I feel like we’ve remembered who McFly is. It’s been good fun."

However, Tom admitted that it was "tricky" to have to put the band on hold whilst he took time out to take part in the 2021 series of 'Strictly Come Dancing', in which he eventually placed seventh with professional partner Amy Dowden.

He said: "Being on those shows... it’s really intense, especially when you’ve got other things going on in your life. I’ve got the band and books to write. Having to put them on hold was tricky."