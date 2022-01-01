Snoop Dogg sexual assault case dropped

Snoop Dogg's sexual assault accuser has dropped her lawsuit against him.



Attorneys for the anonymous plaintiff filed a motion in the Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday asking for a judge to dismiss the case "in its entirety".



According to Billboard, the request was made "without prejudice", meaning she could refile the case later. No explanation was given as to why she was dropping the lawsuit.



A spokesperson for the rapper said of the suit's dismissal, "It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants. Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies."



The filing comes two weeks after Snoop moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it included "innuendo and irrelevant statements" but no legal accusations.



The lawsuit, filed on 9 February, alleged that both Snoop and Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan separately assaulted the plaintiff within 24 hours of each other in May 2013.



The suit claimed Juan assaulted the plaintiff after she accepted a ride home and woke up at his house the next morning, then she and Juan travelled to Snoop's recording studio, where the rapper allegedly demanded oral sex from her.



Snoop called the case a "thinly veiled attempt to extort (a) defendant for money" as the allegations were filed days before his Super Bowl performance. His lawyers also claimed "nothing remotely resembling plaintiff's story" ever occurred.