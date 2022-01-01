Camila Cabello brings up Fifth Harmony exit on new song Psychofreak

Camila Cabello references her split from Fifth Harmony on her new track, 'Psychofreak'.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker - who left the girl group in 2016 to pursue a solo career - admits she doesn't "blame the girls for what went down".

She sings: “Everybody says they miss the old me/I been on this ride since I was 15.

I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.”

Her exit came amid reports of tension between her and the other four members, but Camila later insisted her relationship with Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui is much better than it was.

Speaking in 2018, she said: "I just don't like beefs or drama. I feel like we're in a really good place right now, me the girls. I saw Normani at the Billboard Music Awards and we just caught up. I told her I'm super excited for her. I don't remember the last time I saw the other girls but I told her to say the same to the girls. I feel like there's been enough time and distance away from the situation that I feel like we're all genuinely in a good place right now and honestly there's just no time in life for that stuff. What's the point?"

The song is featured on Camila's new LP, 'Familia', out now.

Camila, 25, found writing the record to be a "cathartic" experience.

The brunette beauty - who split from Shawn Mendes in 2021 - explained: "For me, my process is really cathartic.

"It’s me kind of singing anything that I think about and feel into a microphone. I do like seven takes of that. I do that for like 25 minutes, and then me and my collaborators talk about it. Then we are like, ‘Oh, you said this, that was really cool.’ We brainstorm, we fill it in and then that becomes a song."

Meanwhile, Camila also explained that she's turned to meditation and therapy as a means of navigating the ups and downs of life.

She said: "As I get older, I find more and more resources, so for example, meditation and talking to a therapist.

"Also talking to my friends, like literally just being like, ‘Guys, I'm feeling like this. And this is fear, and I’m feeling sad about this.’ Really being open with people. Going for walks. I feel like that's kind of the key to getting older.

"Those feelings are gonna come and I think you just gather more and more tools to kind of cope with them in a healthy way."