Britney Spears objects to paying mother's legal fees

Britney Spears is objecting her mother Lynne Spears' request for the singer to pay more than $660,000 (£504,000) to cover her legal fees.

Attorneys representing Lynne filed court documents in early November asking for her daughter to pay her fees because she and her legal team allegedly helped free Britney from her conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years later that month.

The pop star's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a response in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday asking a judge to deny Lynne's request, writing, "Britney Spears opposes the Petition in its entirety."

According to Variety, Rosengart argued that there is "no legal authority" supporting Lynne's request as she didn't have an official role in the conservatorship.

"Britney Spears has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family," Rosengart stated in the filing, noting that the 40-year-old has already paid for her mother's home and various expenses.

"Lynne Spears has for at least a decade resided in a large, expensive house owned by Britney Spears in Kentwood, Louisiana, for which her daughter has also continuously - and generously - paid Lynne Spears's utilities, telephone services, insurance, property taxes, landscaping, pool work, pest control, repairs and maintenance, totalling approximately $1.7 million," the filing reads.

Rosengart filed the documents ahead of a hearing about the matter on Wednesday. The judge made no decision about the legal fees and the next hearing is set to place in July.

Britney is also fighting her father Jamie Spears' request for her to keep paying his legal fees. Despite being suspended from his role in the conservatorship before it was terminated, he filed paperwork to request the payments in December.