Ed Sheeran and Adele lead Ivor Novello Awards nominations

Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Inflo lead the nominations for the 2022 Ivor Novello Awards.

The Shape of You singer landed three nominations for this year's awards, which honour outstanding songwriting and composing, including Songwriter of the Year and PRS For Music Most Performed Work for Shivers and Bad Habits.

Adele earned two nods, including Songwriter of the Year and Best Song Musically and Lyrically for her comeback single Easy on Me.

Songwriter and producer Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover is the most-nominated artist with four mentions, including three in the Best Album category for his work on Cleo Sol's Mother, Sault's Nine and Little Simz's Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The remaining Best Album nominees include Laura Mvula's Pink Noise and Spare Ribs by Sleaford Mods.

Other songs competing against Ed's Bad Habits and Shivers for the PRS For Music Most Performed Work award include Bed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta, Elton John and Dua Lipa's Cold Heart, and Tom Grennan's Little Bit Of Love.

Ed and Adele are up against Coldplay, Dave, and Raye for the Songwriter of the Year honour.

The nomination comes a day after a judge ruled the Castle on the Hill hitmaker didn't plagiarise Oh Why by Sam Chokri when he created his 2017 smash hit Shape of You.

The 2022 Ivor Novello Awards take place on 19 May.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Songwriter of the Year:

Adele

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Raye

Best Album:

Mother - Written by Cleo Sol and Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover (performed by Cleo Sol)

Nine - Written by Cleo Sol, Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover and Jack Peñate (performed by Sault)

Pink Noise - Written by Dann Hume and Laura Mvula (performed by Laura Mvula

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert - Written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover and Little Simz (performed by Little Simz)

Spare Ribs - Written by Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson (performed by Sleaford Mods)

Best Contemporary Song:

Body - Written by Gotcha, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne (performed by Russ Millions & Tion Wayne)

Coming Back - Written by James Blake, Dominic Maker, Starrah and SZA (performed by James Blake ft. SZA)

Don't Judge Me - Written by FKA Twigs, Fred again.. and Headie One (performed by FKA Twigs, Headie One, Fred again..)

I Love You, I Hate You - Written by Dean 'Inflo' Josiah Cover and Little Simz (performed by Little Simz)

Just For Me - Written by Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, Mike Kinsella, Steve Holmes and Steve Lamos (performed by PinkPantheress)

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

All You Ever Wanted - Written by Mike Elizondo, Natalie Hemby, Ben Jackson-Cook and Rag'n'Bone Man (performed by Rag'n'Bone Man)

Easy On Me - Written by Adele and Greg Kurstin (performed by Adele)

Haunted House - Written by Sarah Aarons, Holly Humberstone and Rob Milton (performed by Holly Humberstone)

Let's Go Home Together - Written by James Arthur, Tom Barnes, Ella Henderson, Pete Kelleher and Ben Kohn (performed by Ella Henderson & Tom Grennan)

Seventeen Going Under - Written by Sam Fender (performed by Sam Fender)

PRS For Music Most Performed Work

Bad Habits - Written by Fred again.., Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran (performed by Ed Sheeran)

Bed - Written by David Guetta, Jin Jin, Raye and Giorgio Tuinfort (performed by Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta)

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) - Written by Elton John, Bernie Taupin, Andrew Meecham and Dean Meredith (performed by Elton John & Dua Lipa)

Little Bit Of Love - Written by Daniel Bryer, Tom Grennan and Mike Needle (performed by Tom Grennan)

Shivers - Written by Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran (performed by Ed Sheeran)

Best Original Film Score:

After Love - Chris Roe

Censor - Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch

Last Night In Soho - Steven Price

Spencer - Jonny Greenwood

The World To Come - Daniel Blumberg

Best Television Soundtrack:

Blitz Spirit With Lucy Worsley - Jessica Dannheisser

Landscapers - Arthur Sharpe

Robin Robin - Ben Please and Beth Porter

The Outlaws - Stew Jackson and Dan Jones

The Serpent - Dominik Scherrer.