IDLES and Portishead to play intimate gig for War Child

IDLES, Portishead, Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman will play a one-off benefit gig for War Child at the O2 Academy Bristol on Bank Holiday, Monday 2nd May 2022.
Friendly Records, Crosstown Concerts and War Child UK have joined forces to bring this huge fundraising concert for Ukraine to the Southwest. The concert’s 1200 exclusive tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw.
The HELP! concert will feature an extraordinary bill - both up and coming and globally renowned - coming together to celebrate the music of the city and to raise much needed funds for Ukraine.
Returning heroes IDLES follow their lauded fourth album Crawler and a sold-out global arena tour with their only hometown show of 2022. Lead singer Joe Talbot: “We have been kindly invited to play this show for the benefit of War Child. Please donate or sign up to this charity. We believe that nobody should endure war, especially children. Thank you.”
IDLES will be joined on the night by Portishead, unarguably one of the city’s most revered and inspirational groups. This one-off HELP! show will be their first live performance since 2015 and their only show of 2022. Portishead (Geoff Barrow, Beth Gibbons & Adrian Utley): “We are really pleased to be able to support the people of Ukraine by performing a few songs at this event in collaboration with the amazing War Child charity.”
Also performing on the night will be Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson and Heavy Lungs. Heavy Lung Ukrainian lead vocalist Danny Nedelko says: “Hailing originally from Odessa, this is a cause very close to my heart. It’s incredibly special being a part of this show. We are going to bring our absolute best.”
The £10 prize draw will see 600 pairs of lucky ticket holders attend the event. Everyone entering the prize draw will have access to a high quality online live stream of the whole event. Every £10 donated will receive three separate entries into the prize draw, alternatively, anyone can enter the draw for free. All ticket details can be found here
