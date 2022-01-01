Britney Spears gushes over Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore in sweet message

Britney Spears has named Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore as the "most beautiful" people she's ever met.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the singer uploaded a photo of the Almost Famous actress and the Never Been Kissed star.

In the accompanying caption, Britney claimed the only time she ever felt star-struck was when she encountered the Hollywood icons.

"I will tell you guys a little secret... I've met 1000s of celebrities in the business...but I have to say the 2 people where I literally went speechless were @katehudson and @drewbarrymore," she wrote. "They are by far the 2 most beautiful people I have ever seen in my life !!! Like shocking !!! I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately and with Drew...I went mute (sic)."

Kate and Drew haven't yet responded to Britney's sweet message.

In addition, the Toxic hitmaker went on to describe how she believes social media is having an impact on the way people interact.

"I'm sharing this because we all seem to alienate behind our phones and computers...I've never opened a computer my whole life...just a phone... but I do miss just walking up to someone on the street and saying hi and giving a smile," the 40-year-old concluded.