Gwen Stefani is 'so into' marriage with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani loves being married to her "best friend" Blake Shelton.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, host Ellen asked the No Doubt frontwoman for details about her nuptials with the country star back in July 2021.

Gwen shared that she and Blake tied the knot at a chapel on his Oklahoma ranch, and she was thrilled with the "intimate" setting.

"(The wedding) just got smaller and smaller and - the Lord works in mysterious ways - it was like the perfect amount of people," she said. "It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be. Not just the wedding but the marriage is so fun! I'm so into it so I feel very blessed. He's my best friend. We have so much fun."

Gwen went on to reveal that Blake's nickname for her is "pretty girl", while she calls him "Blakey".

And as for what the couple gets up to while off-duty, the star admitted that they're really into gardening and are growing daffodils, tulips, and wildflowers.

"I was just talking about seed planting because it's such a huge thing in my life only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds. I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, the seeds of faith, the seeds of just these wild ideas I had that actually came true, even the one to fall in love with Blake," the 52-year-old continued. "It's crazy because now I'm going to go back there and plant so many flowers and they're gonna bloom and it's so exciting. There's just so much relevance between the two things if you think about it."