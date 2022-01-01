Rihanna joins Forbes' list of billionaires

Rihanna has been added to Forbes' 2022 billionaires list.

The Believe It singer is Barbados' first billionaire, and the world's richest female musician.

She's worth $1.7 billion (£1.3 billion), with most of the earnings generated from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and the Savage X Fenty lingerie business.

This makes her number 1,729 on the 36th annual list, out of a total of 2,668 names.

Rihanna joins JAY-Z and Kanye West, who are worth $1.4 billion and $2 billion, respectively.

Jay comes in at number 2,076 and Kanye at number 1,513.

The total number of billionaires shrank from last year's 2,755. Collectively, they're worth $12.7 trillion, down from 2021's record $13.1 trillion.