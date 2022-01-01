Soulja Boy's girlfriend claims she was blindsided by his baby news

Soulja Boy's longtime girlfriend, Aliyah Hanes, has claimed she didn't know the rapper was expecting a child with another woman.



In an interview with MailOnline, Aliyah alleged she found out about the baby via an Instagram post shared in March in which Soulja Boy - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - announced he was expecting a baby boy with Jackilyn Martinez.



"When I saw it, I was devastated, I dropped my phone. My heart dropped into my stomach, I fell over and started crying because I was heartbroken," she said. "I thought our future had nothing to do with another woman being pregnant. I found out their gender reveal was very last minute and it just broke my heart."



Aliyah told the outlet she had just seen Soulja Boy a few days prior to the gender reveal video, and that hairdresser Jackilyn, was aware of their relationship.



"I met the hairdresser maybe once or twice. I knew he was friends with her friends, I knew she did hair. When I came across her, she was very nice to me - she knew I was his girlfriend, we would kiss and be close with each other in front of her," she continued.



Since the video was uploaded, the 31-year-old has reportedly "bombarded (Aliyah) with texts" and "begged her to continue their relationship".