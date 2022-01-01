Tory Lanez arrested for allegedly violating order in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Tory Lanez was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly violating a protective order by writing social media posts about the ongoing Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

The rapper appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing regarding the case, in which he is accused of shooting Megan in the foot in July 2020.

During the hearing, he was handcuffed and taken into custody after Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled that he had violated the terms of a pre-trial protective order. He was released hours later after posting his $350,000 (£267,000) bond.

The terms of the order banned the 29-year-old from contacting or harassing Megan or sharing pre-trial information. He didn't directly contact the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker, but Judge Herriford ruled that some of his tweets indirectly referenced her and ordered him not to mention her on social media.

In court, Lanez's lawyer Shawn Holley also insisted the rapper did not supply information to a Twitter user who posted messages about the case in February.

Megan's attorney Alex Spiro told USA Today in a statement, "The self-serving noise in this case will not change the facts or prevent this case from proceeding."

Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, allegedly shot Megan in the foot after she left an SUV following an argument. He is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle over the alleged incident. He pleaded not guilty to both counts in November 2020.

The case will go to trial in September.