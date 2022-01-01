Jada Pinkett Smith's former lover alludes to 'entanglement' in new song

August Alsina has alluded to his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith in a new song.



The 29-year-old R&B artist shared a few clips of the track, titled Shake the World, to his Instagram page on Monday.



"I heard I was cancelled," he begins, with the lyrics referring to the public backlash received after Jada's Red Table Talk in July 2020, when she addressed the relationship she had with him while briefly separated from husband Will Smith in 2016. "Well, let's not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I'm flawed but flawless. That's what makes me August."



In another clip, he sings, "Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world's favourite."



August previously released a song called Entanglements in 2020.



While promoting the track, he claimed Will gave him "permission" to have an affair with Jada, though the couple later denied that was the case.