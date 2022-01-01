Metallica’s charity raises $500k for food supplies for Ukrainians

Metallica’s charity has donated $500,000 (£382,000) towards food supplies for Ukrainian refugees.



The heavy metal legends' All Within My Hands Foundation made a generous donation to the World Central Kitchen, the non-profit providing meals to victims of the war amid the humanitarian crisis.



Drummer Lars Ulrich said: “The work that Chef José Andrés and the dedicated World Central Kitchen cooks do on the frontlines in a humanitarian crisis is nothing short of incredible.



“We are inspired, humbled, and beyond proud to support their teams currently in six European countries serving the millions of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave their homes.



“WCK represents everything that Metallica and our All Within My Hands Foundation stand for by providing meals with dignity and hope worldwide.”



However, they are not done raising money just yet, with the 'Nothing Else Matters' rockers setting a target of $1 million by June.



The band has teamed up with artist Andrew Cremeans on a t-shirt with money raised from the sale of each top going to the non-profit's #ChefsForUkraine campaign.



What's more, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett are putting the guitars they will use for their rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Metallica Night on May 24 under the hammer to boost coffers.



Head to allwithinmyhands.kindful.com to make a donation.