Britney Spears finds writing memoir 'healing and therapeutic'

Britney Spears has found writing a memoir to be "healing and therapeutic".



In the caption of an Instagram post on Monday, the Toxic singer wrote about her reasons and the difficulties behind writing the book, and compared herself to ex Justin Timberlake and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.



Britney wrote, "Well I'm writing a book at the moment and as it's actually healing and therapeutic."



Referencing the events of her thirteen-year conservatorship, she continued, "It's also hard bringing up past events in my life... I've never been able to express openly!!! I can only imagine that I do sound childish but I was extremely young when those events took place... and addressing it now... I'm sure it seems irrelevant to most and I'm completely aware of that!!!"



"Instead of using my heart... I'm using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me," she added, referring to Justin publicly apologising to her and Janet Jackson in 2021. He told Britney he was sorry for discussing his sexual relationship with her, an issue which resurfaced in the documentary Framing Britney Spears, and apologised to Janet for failing to support her over their controversial Super Bowl performance.



The 40-year-old pop star continued her post by slamming her sister's recent memoir Things I Should Have Said.



"So sorry if I've offended anyone by writing these stories... but just as my sister can legally mention my name in her book over 200 times... cry on TV... and get a heartfelt 'awww' from most... I also have the right to share a couple of paragraphs on my Instagram," she wrote.