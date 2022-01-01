Jade Thirlwall to drop surname for solo career

Jade Thirlwall will reportedly drop her surname when she launches her solo career.

The Little Mix star is said to be planning to follow in the footsteps of Girls Aloud star Cheryl by going by just Jade.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jade is going all out to make sure her solo career takes off.

"After talks with bosses, she's decided a mini-revamp is the way to go and will be dropping her surname to simply be known as 'Jade' moving forward.

"It worked for Cheryl so they see no reason why it wouldn't work for Jade."

The source also suggested it's likely Jade will launch her career in the summer, though nothing is concrete as of yet.

They added: "There are no plans set in stone yet but a summer launch for her career is looking more than likely.

"It goes without saying she's incredibly loyal to the girls but they are all looking to the future and life after the group and working on their own projects now."

It was recently revealed that Jade, 29, had signed to Harry Styles' management.

The star inked a deal with Full Stop Management - also home to the likes of Lizzo, Mark Ronson, and Saweetie - and is tipped to have huge solo success like the former One Direction star.

Jade has also been in the studio with Jax Jones.

The 'House Work' hitmaker spilled: “I was in the studio with Jade and she is mega-cool and super-talented. She is also such fun to be around.

“We wrote something really cool so hopefully that can come out too.”

Jade recently admitted it will be "very emotional" wrapping Little Mix's last tour before their hiatus.

The pop star is feeling "nervous" about returning to the stage for 'The Confetti Tour' alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock this weekend, for what marks the trio's first run since 2019's 'LM5: The Tour'.

Speaking on Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever podcast on BBC Sounds, she confessed: “I am a bit nervous. It has been so long since I have been on a stage.

“I feel I am a bit?.?.?. not out of shape, but we love to throw the kitchen sink in. We love a dance routine.”

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' hitmaker went on to admit that while emotions will be high when the girls play the last date at London's The O2 arena on May 14, she accepts that "change has to happen in life".

She added: “It is a weird phase of such a huge phase of my life. I’m sure the last night of the tour will be very emotional.

“Change has to happen in life, you have to embrace it and make those moves.”

Little Mix have insisted their break will not mark a permanent end for the group.