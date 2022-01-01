SZA didn't realise her ankle was broken when she attended Grammy Awards

SZA didn't know her ankle was broken when she attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The All the Stars hitmaker needed to use crutches as she walked to the stage to collect the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for Kiss Me More, her collaboration with Doja Cat, during the ceremony.

In the press room after the win, SZA explained that she had fallen out of bed just before leaving for Las Vegas. She then shared photos on Instagram of her right ankle bandaged up before explaining to her followers that she was about to see a doctor.

Posting an update later on Monday, the singer revealed that her ankle injury was worse than she'd realised.

"Lmao (laughing my a*s off) welp it's confirmed broken... I thought it was just sprained (crying emoji) I was NOT missing that carpet," she wrote beside a video of her right leg being bandaged.

In her next Instagram Stories post, SZA shared a photo of an X-ray of her ankle and added, "Chipped the corner of my ankle bone right off doing NOTHING."

Speaking one-on-one with the Grammys in-house press team on Sunday, she explained that she fell out of bed in the middle of the night when she was asleep.

"I fell very, very wrong, and it hurts, and I will be better soon. But I'm clumsy, so it's okay. It's like a normal happenstance for me," the 32-year-old joked. "This morning I woke up and I was like, 'I can't walk.' I was like, 'I don't know what I'm going to do.' I wasn't sure if I was going to do the carpet but I had to because this (her dress) is vintage Jean Paul Gaultier."