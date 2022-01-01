Cardi B wins injunction forcing YouTuber to delete defamatory videos

Cardi B has won a court order that forces YouTuber Tasha K to remove all defamatory videos about her.



The Bodak Yellow rapper won her defamation trial against the UnWineWithTashaK host in January and was awarded around $4 million ($3 million) in damages and legal fees.



The YouTuber, real name Latasha Kebe, was also ordered to delete all posts and videos about Cardi that feature defamatory statements, including false claims that Cardi once worked as a prostitute and had a sexually transmitted disease. Tasha K has yet to remove the offending content as she is appealing the verdict.



However, a federal judge in Atlanta, Georgia signed off on an injunction on Monday that forces Tasha K to delete the content despite the ongoing appeal, according to TMZ.



She has been given five days to take down 21 videos from her YouTube channel and social media pages. Both sides reportedly agreed to the terms of the injunction.



Although Tasha K must delete her content immediately, she could repost the offending videos if she wins her appeal.



The Up hitmaker took to the witness stand during the trial and claimed the gossip blogger's rumours made her feel "extremely suicidal" and "defeated and depressed". She alleged the rumours caused her to experience fatigue, weight loss, and migraines.



Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, sued Tasha K for defamation in 2019.