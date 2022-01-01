Gorillaz add Turnstile and more to All Points East date

Gorillaz will be joined by the likes of Turnstile, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne at All Points East.

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's animated band will make their UK festival exclusive at London's Victoria Park on August 19 and will be joined by some of the hottest acts of the moment.

Hardcore punks Turnstile, jungle star Nia and pop star Willow are all set to perform.

The last lineup announcement also sees the addition of rapper Knucks, Afro-French Cuban musical duo Ibeyi, electronic afro-funk outfit Ibibio Sound Machine, and LA rockers Kills Birds.

IDLES, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf and Gabriels were previously confirmed.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said: "We're so excited to head back to Victoria Park this August and open up our 2022 event with Gorillaz.

“Today we have added some fantastic new artists to Gorillaz’ only UK festival show this year. Turnstiles, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine join an already great bill for what we know will be an amazing show this summer.”

APE Presents: Field Day is back on August 20, with The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk co-headlining.

Tame Impala headline on August 25, The National on August 26, dance duo Disclosure on August 27, followed by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds on August 28.

Head to www.allpointseastfestival.com for tickets.