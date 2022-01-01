Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours

Hailey Bieber has shut down speculation that she's pregnant.

The model walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night with her husband Justin Bieber and wore a white loose-fitting dress by Saint Laurent. The outfit choice left some social media users speculating that she was trying to conceal a baby bump.

Radar Online published an Instagram post on Sunday with the headline: "Fans are convinced Hailey Bieber is pregnant after she walks Grammys red carpet in flowing gown with husband Justin Bieber".

And the 25-year-old swiftly shut down the rumours in the comments by writing, "I'm not pregnant leave me alone."

Hailey has been forced to deny pregnancy speculation several times before. She previously told her Instagram followers in 2019, "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food."

In February, the catwalk star told WSJ. Magazine that she and Justin will "ideally" try to have children in the next couple of years, but she won't be getting pregnant this year because her life is "a little bit too hectic".

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married," the star shared. "Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?"

Hailey, who is working on a skincare brand named Rhode, married the Peaches singer in 2018.