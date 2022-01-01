Adele and Ed Sheeran among Global Awards 2022 nominees

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender are among the acts nominated at the Global Awards 2022.
The annual ceremony is returning on April 14 and will see the biggest names in music go head-to-head.
'Easy On Me' hitmaker Adele is set to contest Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Doja Cat, Mimi Webb, Olivia Rodrigo, and Raye for Best Female, while the pop superstar is also up for Best British Act and Best Mass Appeal Artist.
Anne-Marie and Becky Hill have earned the most nominations, with four nods apiece.
As well as both being shortlisted for Best Female, Best Pop and Best British Act, Anne-Marie is up for Best Mass Appeal Artist and Becky is nominated for the Rising Star prize.
The 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker is up against Mimi Webb, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate Mcrae, Tom Grennan, A1 X J1, and Arrdee for the latter prize.
As for Ed, the chart-topper will contest Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Years Years, Joel Corry, Dave, Aitch and Arrdee for Best Male.
The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker could also be crowned Best British Act and Best Mass Appeal Artist.
Sam Fender is up for Best British Act and Best Indie Act.
Coldplay, Dave, KSI, and Years Years are also among the contenders for Best British Act.
Little Mix are among the nominees for Best Group alongside Biffy Clyro, BTS, Coldplay, D-block Europe and Jonas Brothers.
Sir Elton John received a nod for Best Mass Appeal Artist, which will see the music legend go head-to-head with Adele, Coldplay
Ed and Anne-Marie.
The awards will also see the recipient of the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2022 announced.
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder and Executive President, commented: "The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters. We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres."
The winners will be revealed on-air, online and on Global Player.
An abridged list of the nominees is:
Best Group
Biffy Clyro
BTS
Coldplay
D-block Europe
Little Mix
Jonas Brothers
Best Male
Aitch
Arrdee
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Joel Corry
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Years Years
Best Female
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Doja Cat
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Raye
Best British Act
Adele
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Coldplay
Dave
Ed Sheeran
KSI
Sam Fender
Years Years
Best Hip Hop Or R B
Central Cee
Dave
Doja Cat
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Best Indie Act
Biffy Clyro
Florence + The Machine
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Sam Fender
Stereophonics
Wolf Alice
Best Pop
Anne-Marie
Becky Hill
Justin Bieber
Joel Corry
Mimi Webb
The Weeknd
Years Years
Best Mass Appeal Artist
Adele
Anne-Marie
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
Best Dance Act
Diplo
James Hype
Jodie Harsh
Kah-lo
Mk
Rising Star
A1 X J1
Arrdee
Becky Hill
Mimi Webb
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate Mcrae
Tom Grennan