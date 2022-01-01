Adele and Ed Sheeran among Global Awards 2022 nominees

Adele, Ed Sheeran and Sam Fender are among the acts nominated at the Global Awards 2022.

The annual ceremony is returning on April 14 and will see the biggest names in music go head-to-head.

'Easy On Me' hitmaker Adele is set to contest Anne-Marie, Becky Hill, Doja Cat, Mimi Webb, Olivia Rodrigo, and Raye for Best Female, while the pop superstar is also up for Best British Act and Best Mass Appeal Artist.

Anne-Marie and Becky Hill have earned the most nominations, with four nods apiece.

As well as both being shortlisted for Best Female, Best Pop and Best British Act, Anne-Marie is up for Best Mass Appeal Artist and Becky is nominated for the Rising Star prize.

The 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker is up against Mimi Webb, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate Mcrae, Tom Grennan, A1 X J1, and Arrdee for the latter prize.

As for Ed, the chart-topper will contest Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Years Years, Joel Corry, Dave, Aitch and Arrdee for Best Male.

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker could also be crowned Best British Act and Best Mass Appeal Artist.

Sam Fender is up for Best British Act and Best Indie Act.

Coldplay, Dave, KSI, and Years Years are also among the contenders for Best British Act.

Little Mix are among the nominees for Best Group alongside Biffy Clyro, BTS, Coldplay, D-block Europe and Jonas Brothers.

Sir Elton John received a nod for Best Mass Appeal Artist, which will see the music legend go head-to-head with Adele, Coldplay

Ed and Anne-Marie.

The awards will also see the recipient of the Most Played Song on Global’s radio stations in 2022 announced.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder and Executive President, commented: "The Global Awards brings together all Global’s radio brands in celebration of the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters. We’ll be honouring the achievements of some of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs, podcasters and some of music’s brightest rising stars, across a whole host of genres."

The winners will be revealed on-air, online and on Global Player.

An abridged list of the nominees is:

Best Group

Biffy Clyro

BTS

Coldplay

D-block Europe

Little Mix

Jonas Brothers

Best Male

Aitch

Arrdee

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Joel Corry

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Years Years

Best Female

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Doja Cat

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Raye

Best British Act

Adele

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Coldplay

Dave

Ed Sheeran

KSI

Sam Fender

Years Years

Best Hip Hop Or R B

Central Cee

Dave

Doja Cat

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Best Indie Act

Biffy Clyro

Florence + The Machine

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stereophonics

Wolf Alice

Best Pop

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Justin Bieber

Joel Corry

Mimi Webb

The Weeknd

Years Years

Best Mass Appeal Artist

Adele

Anne-Marie

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

Best Dance Act

Diplo

James Hype

Jodie Harsh

Kah-lo

Mk

Rising Star

A1 X J1

Arrdee

Becky Hill

Mimi Webb

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate Mcrae

Tom Grennan