Radio 2 Live is heading to Leeds in September

Radio 2 Live is moving from London's Hyde Park to Leeds' Temple Newsam Park this year.

The BBC radio station's annual music festival is moving up north and doubling in size.

More than 20 artists - who will be unveiled in June - will descend on the sprawling park in West Yorkshire over two days; Saturday, September 17 and 18.

This year sees the introduction of the Radio 2 DJ Tent, where the presenters will be "playing classic tracks from Motown in the 60s to the present day."

DJ Zoe Ball said: “It’s official! The news is OUT and I can tell you the whole Radio 2 family can't wait to be in LEEDS this year for R2 Live. We are ready for two days of dancing and singing along with our fabulous listeners and some brilliant live acts. Personally, I'm giddy to get my groove on in the Radio 2 DJ Tent!”

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “Following our month of brilliant Piano Room performances in February, we’re thrilled that Radio 2 Live will be held in Leeds, one of the great cities of the North. Live music is at the heart of the station so we can’t wait for us all to gather at Temple Newsam for two days of brilliant music, bringing everyone together to feel great!”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Radio 2 Live to Temple Newsam and for people in Leeds to be able to look forward to performances from world class artists on their doorstep. Leeds has hosted some of the biggest names in music over the years, so it’s great to see the city carrying on that proud tradition and to be working with the organisers to bring another major and unique event to Leeds.”

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park has hosted the biggest names in music over the years, including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Take That and Blondie.

Radio 2 Live will be broadcast on the network and be available live and on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.