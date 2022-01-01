Black Eyed Peas lead lineup for Newcastle-upon-Tyne's LooseFest

The Black Eyed Peas, AJ Tracey and Joel Corry have been announced for Newcastle-upon-Tyne's LooseFest.

Will.i.am and co lead a stellar lineup for the two-dayer taking place on July 30 and July 31 at the city's sprawling Town Moor common.

Joining the 'Where is the Love?' hitmakers, Ladbroke Grove rapper and 'Head and Heart' hitmaker are the likes of Example, Dimitri from Paris, Sigala, Patrick Topping, and Clean Bandit.

Festival-goers can expect a "huge festival production" across five stages, plus the very best street food and fun fair rides.

LooseFest co-founder Simon Sykes said: “We are delighted to be working with some of the biggest brands and artists in the industry and have had a staggering response so far from right across the country. It’s going to be an amazing weekend of entertainment this summer – with 5 stages, huge festival production, a street food village, a carnival fun fair with ferris wheel and so much more.

For ticket information head to LooseFest.com.