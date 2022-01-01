Lil Nas X admits Grammys loss 'hurt my feelings'

Lil Nas X has admitted that winning no awards at the Grammys on Sunday "hurt (his) feelings".



The Industry Baby rapper was nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys, but won zero.



He sang in a video after the event, "I ain't win no Grammys, that s**t hurt my feelings, that s**t finna make me cry... Zero out of five, that's how many Grammys I won. That s**t made me cry, that s**t me cry."



He also posted a series of photos on Twitter with fellow nominees Lady Gaga and Doja Cat, writing, "Can't believe I lost all my grammys. I am now no longer gay!"



The following day, however, Nas seemed to have a different perspective about the loss on Twitter.



"Last night was my favourite performance yet. A fun night in general," he tweeted. "We lost all our Grammys (sic) but that just means (sic) it's time to go even harder! Love y'all."



Nas performed a medley of his tracks Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Industry Baby, and Dead Right Now alongside Jack Harlow at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday.



The Old Town Road hitmaker was nominated for categories including Album of the Year for his debut album Montero and Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Music Video for Montero (Call Me by Your Name).