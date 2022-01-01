The Weeknd jokes he might 'pull a YE' and change his name

The Weeknd has teased fans by suggesting he might "pull a YE" and change his name.

The Starboy musician, who referred to Kanye West legally changing his name to Ye, considered switching his stage moniker to ABEL to better reflect his real name, Abel Tesfaye.

"I feel like I should change my stage name to ABEL at this point," he wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. No last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don't know it seems like a lot."

Trying out a possible name reference, The Hills hitmaker added, "ABEL formally known as The Weeknd?"

John Legend supported the idea, writing, "ABEL is dope," to which The Weeknd replied, "i’m tempted …"

In October 2021, a judge approved Kanye's request to alter his legal name from Kanye Omari West to simply Ye, E! News reports.