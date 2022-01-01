Jade Thirlwall will be 'very emotional' when Little Mix wrap pre-hiatus tour

Jade Thirlwall admits it will be "very emotional" wrapping Little Mix's last tour before their hiatus.

The 29-year-old pop star is feeling "nervous" about returning to the stage for 'The Confetti Tour' alongside bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock this weekend, for what marks the trio's first run since 2019's 'LM5: The Tour'.

Speaking on Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever podcast on BBC Sounds, she confessed: “I am a bit nervous. It has been so long since I have been on a stage.

“I feel I am a bit?.?.?. not out of shape, but we love to throw the kitchen sink in. We love a dance routine.”

The 'Heartbreak Anthem' hitmaker went on to admit that while emotions will be high when the girls play the last date at London's The O2 arena on May 14, she accepts that "change has to happen in life".

She added: “It is a weird phase of such a huge phase of my life. I’m sure the last night of the tour will be very emotional.

“Change has to happen in life, you have to embrace it and make those moves.”

Little Mix have insisted their break will not mark a permanent end for the group.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x (sic)”

The group’s decision to take a break came after fourth member Jesy Nelson chose to leave the ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers – who were formed on ‘The X Factor’ in 2011, which they went on to win – in 2020 after citing a decline in her mental health.